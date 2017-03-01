He used his right to remain silent. Until he saw his truck.
The Indian River County Sheriff's deputy pulled up on three men sitting next to a ditch Saturday evening. Behind them, in the ditch, a pickup truck sat flipped over on its roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fla. teen gets woman out of car before train sm... (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartium
|22
|Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day
|Feb 14
|Kevin Monson
|1
|Streaming TV Questions
|Feb 2
|Jeffinvero
|2
|Want a car detailed?
|Jan '17
|Unrestricted
|1
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
|UFOs in Vero Beach?
|Dec '16
|floridayguy77
|1
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Dec '16
|floridayguy77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC