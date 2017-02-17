Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day
There are 1 comment on the California Game and Fish story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day. In it, California Game and Fish reports that:
The above photo, taken Feb. 12 on Vero Beach, Fla., shows a young angler holding up a pompano he caught while surf fishing. It was the first pompano caught by Mikey Adair, who was "happy as a clam," according to the information submitted with the photo.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at California Game and Fish.
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 14
That's the furriest pompano I ever saw
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streaming TV Questions
|Feb 2
|Jeffinvero
|2
|Want a car detailed?
|Jan '17
|Unrestricted
|1
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan '17
|A concerned citizen
|1
|UFOs in Vero Beach?
|Dec '16
|floridayguy77
|1
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Dec '16
|floridayguy77
|1
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|TheReal434
|2
|Olivadoti
|Nov '16
|All is fair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC