There are on the California Game and Fish story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Camera Corner: Photos We Love On Valentine's Day. In it, California Game and Fish reports that:

The above photo, taken Feb. 12 on Vero Beach, Fla., shows a young angler holding up a pompano he caught while surf fishing. It was the first pompano caught by Mikey Adair, who was "happy as a clam," according to the information submitted with the photo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at California Game and Fish.