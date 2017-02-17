Boy dies after father backs SUV
Indian River County Sheriff deputies are investigating an accident involving a toddler getting run over by a SUV in Vero Beach. The Associated Press reported the family was visiting from Illinois, and the boy's father was at the wheel.
