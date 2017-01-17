Piper Receives Order for 50 Archers from Chinese Dealer
Piper Aircraft announced plans to build 50 Archers for its Beijing-based dealer, China Air Shuttle. The fleet of aircraft will be manufactured and certified at Piper's Vero Beach, Florida, facility, then shipped to China to be reassembled by China Air Shuttle's affiliate company in Rizhao, Shandong Province, China.
