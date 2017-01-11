Orchid Island Capital Announces January 2017 Monthly Dividend and...

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2017 -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2017. The dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid February 10, 2017, to holders of record on January 31, 2017, with an ex-dividend date of January 27, 2017.

