Orchid Island Capital Announces January 2017 Monthly Dividend and...

Orchid Island Capital Announces January 2017 Monthly Dividend
VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2017 -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2017. The dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid February 10, 2017, to holders of record on January 31, 2017, with an ex-dividend date of January 27, 2017.
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want a car detailed?
|Jan 11
|Unrestricted
|1
|Streaming TV Questions
|Jan 10
|Terry
|1
|Two Brevard women netted in sex sting
|Jan 7
|A concerned citizen
|1
|UFOs in Vero Beach?
|Dec 24
|floridayguy77
|1
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Dec 24
|floridayguy77
|1
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Olivadoti
|Nov '16
|All is fair
|1
