Just in: New York man broke neck, drowned after being hit by wave in Vero Beach
The Indian River Medical Examiner is reporting a New York man died from a broken neck and drowning last week in Vero Beach. According to medical examiner Roger Mittleman, Quinn suffered "blunt cervical injury" and "contributory drowning."
