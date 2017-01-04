Just in: New York man broke neck, dro...

Just in: New York man broke neck, drowned after being hit by wave in Vero Beach

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Indian River Medical Examiner is reporting a New York man died from a broken neck and drowning last week in Vero Beach. According to medical examiner Roger Mittleman, Quinn suffered "blunt cervical injury" and "contributory drowning."

