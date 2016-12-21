Jim Davis Steps Aways As VP/GM At Treasure And Space Coast Radio/Vero Beach
TREASURE AND SPACE COAST RADIO/VERO BEACH, FL VP/GM JIM DAVIS is moving on to new challanges in 2017. DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "Starting MONDAY , the infinitely qualified KAREN FRANKE kicks off the training wheels and becomes Interim General Manager.
