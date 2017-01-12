Jake Owen Gets Youth Baseball Park Named After Him in Hometown of Vero Beach, FL
Kevin Harvick, surprised him recently with this news during The Kevin Harvick Foundation's 6th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Concert last month that Jake Owen Field is expected to open to the public this summer.
