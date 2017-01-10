FHP: Barefoot Bay man struck, killed ...

FHP: Barefoot Bay man struck, killed pedestrian in Indian River County

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Florida Today

FHP: Barefoot Bay man struck, killed pedestrian in Indian River County The accident happened in a parking lot in Indian River County Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2iff4dG INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - A 94-year-old Vero Beach man died Monday after he was hit by a vehicle driven by a Barefoot Bay man, said Florida Highway Patrol officials. Robert A. Dangio was walking south across a business parking lot in the 900 block of 14th Lane about 10 a.m. Monday when the front of a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vero Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Brevard women netted in sex sting Jan 7 A concerned citizen 1
UFOs in Vero Beach? Dec 24 floridayguy77 1
News FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe... Dec 24 floridayguy77 1
Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15) Dec 20 TheReal434 2
Olivadoti Nov '16 All is fair 1
Missing Person Nov '16 Crying Eyes 1
Obama care the truth (Sep '14) Nov '16 Well now grow a set 3
See all Vero Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vero Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Indian River County was issued at January 10 at 4:17AM EST

Vero Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vero Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Vero Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC