BENCHMARKA , a global hospitality company, has named Antonio Estremera as executive chef for The Grove Resort & Spa, an expansive 106-acre hotel destination in Orlando, Florida, minutes from Walt Disney WorldA . The resort will open its first phase on March 10. The 878 room, all-suite hotel will feature multiple food and drink venues, including a three meal-a-day restaurant, two poolside eateries, two lounges, and a large-scale grab-and-go style marketplace.

