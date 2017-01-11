Airsoft gun brought on Indian River school bus
A 13-year-old sixth grader at Gifford Middle School in Vero Beach could face charges after the Indian River county Sheriff's Office says he brought an airsoft gun onto a school bus. On the way to school, just east of US 1 on 45th Street, the driver made the discovery and called the sheriff's office.
