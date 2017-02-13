66 dogs in Vero rescued from South Korea
The Humane Society's International team this month rescued 200 dogs in South Korea, destined for the dog meat trade. "To be able to give them a new life here in Florida is just an incredibly rewarding experience," said Janet Winikoff, Director at the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.
