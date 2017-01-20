2017 Western Michigan Football Recrui...

2017 Western Michigan Football Recruiting: 3-star LB Corvin Moment commits to the Broncos

Tuesday Jan 24

Tim Lester has been extremely busy in recent weeks, and his hard work is starting to pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Moment chose the Broncos over reported offers from Syracuse, Bowling Green, FAU, ECU, Georgia Southern, Louisville, Marshall, MTSU, and Southern Miss.

Vero Beach, FL

