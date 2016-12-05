Vero Beach suspect injured in camper fire hospitalized
Vero Beach suspect injured in camper fire hospitalized A Vero Beach man who led police on a two-county chase remains hospitalized at a burn ward Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2gI8hZi A camper driven by a suspect caught fire after a chase ended near Melbourne on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Video courtesy Eric Ferrante.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Olivadoti
|Nov '16
|All is fair
|1
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
|Obama care the truth (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Well now grow a set
|3
|World Leaders Ridicule U. S. Because of Trump !
|Nov '16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|Home's luxury distinguished (Dec '06)
|Oct '16
|ORIGINAL WILLARD
|2
|Indian River Regional hospital
|Oct '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC