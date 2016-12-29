Teen wearing shark-repellent wristban...

Teen wearing shark-repellent wristband attacked by shark

Thursday Dec 29

Just days after getting the Shark Banz magnetic band for Christmas, Zack Davis went surfing off North Hutchinson Island near his home of Vero Beach, Fla., and was promptly attacked by, you guessed it, a shark. "It was supposed to keep sharks away and the first time I wore it, and I go surfing a lot, but the first time I wore it, I get bit."

