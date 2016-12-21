Police: Florida father, son hired homeless in plot to kill
A Florida man and his son are charged with trying to hire a homeless man to murder the older man's mother. The Treasure Coast Newspapers reported Wednesday that the pair sought out homeless men using free wireless internet at a Vero Beach McDonald's to carry out the plot.
