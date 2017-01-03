"Party Princess" Hit-And-Run Driver Released From Prison After Three Years
Karlie Tomica is now free after serving three years for a horrific South Beach hit-and-run that got national attention. On January 29, 2013, former Nikki Beach bartender and self-described "party princess" Karlie Tomica slammed her car into a pedestrian walking down Collins Avenue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFOs in Vero Beach?
|Dec 24
|floridayguy77
|1
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Dec 24
|floridayguy77
|1
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Olivadoti
|Nov '16
|All is fair
|1
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
|Obama care the truth (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Well now grow a set
|3
|World Leaders Ridicule U. S. Because of Trump !
|Nov '16
|Frank Underwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC