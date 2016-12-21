Holiday shoppers urged to be watchful
Holiday shopping safety is top of mind for shoppers in Vero Beach following an armed robbery at the Vero Beach Outlets. Indian River County detectives are still trying to identify a man who walked into the Guess outlet store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vero Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFOs in Vero Beach?
|Dec 24
|floridayguy77
|1
|FL County Fixed Mold in Fire Stations, but Effe...
|Dec 24
|floridayguy77
|1
|Has anyone had any dealing with A Beeline towing? (Oct '15)
|Dec 20
|TheReal434
|2
|Olivadoti
|Nov '16
|All is fair
|1
|Missing Person
|Nov '16
|Crying Eyes
|1
|Obama care the truth (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Well now grow a set
|3
|World Leaders Ridicule U. S. Because of Trump !
|Nov '16
|Frank Underwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vero Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC