Emotional stress often an enemy for firefighters

In this photo taken Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, the American flag is flown at half staff in front of Fire Station 2, honoring Vero Beach Battalion Chief David Dangerfield, in Vero Beach, Fla. The suicide of a firefighter who had a reputation for being a brave and positive force in his Florida community has shined a light on post-traumatic stress disorder in his profession.

