What to do to avoid flooded roads

What to do to avoid flooded roads

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to TxDOT, there is water on Highway 183 south of Vernon and Highway 25 north of Electra, but it is passable. "We never know what is going to happen in a situation like this," TxDOT's Adele Lewis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puha Fambrough May 30 PUHAPride 5
heather berry abusin son May 28 Aimee 3
David Dockery May 24 Concerned 4
couples (Apr '12) May 23 Jbug 31
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16) May 13 Ricky Harper 29
Quanah High School Athletics May 11 PuhaPride 1
Need info about Freddie Morton May 2 Just Passing Thru 7
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC