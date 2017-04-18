Public Notice - Replat - 4/20/2017

Public Notice - Replat - 4/20/2017

This notice makes public a request to plat Lots 1-54, Sterling Shores as shown by Plat submitted to Franklin County Clerk's Office, 200 North Kaufman, Mount Vernon, Texas.

