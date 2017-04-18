Public Notice - Replat - 4/20/2017
This notice makes public a request to plat Lots 1-54, Sterling Shores as shown by Plat submitted to Franklin County Clerk's Office, 200 North Kaufman, Mount Vernon, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. at Chillicothe
|Apr 16
|Nancy
|2
|Puha Fambrough
|Apr 14
|Class of 91
|3
|Deana Ford AKA Deana Hamm (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Indian
|8
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|Queen B
|24
|Allsups Burritos (Jul '10)
|Apr 9
|El Chingon
|21
|vergil rushing (Apr '15)
|Mar 30
|JohnQ
|10
|Vernon Poice do your D*mn jobs (Jun '13)
|Mar 30
|Could careless
|12
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC