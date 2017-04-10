Public Notice - Notice of Franklin Co...

Public Notice - Notice of Franklin County Water District Board of Directors Election - 4/13/2017

Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2017, for voting in an election to elect a Director for Place 4 to serve until the first Saturday in May 2019.

