Public Notice - City of Mount Vernon ...

Public Notice - City of Mount Vernon - 4/13/2017

MAY 6, 2017. BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOUNT VERNON, TEXAS: An election is hereby ordered on Saturday May 6, 2017 for the purpose of electing three Alderpersons for two year terms.

