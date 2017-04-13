Public Notice - City of Mount Vernon - 4/13/2017
MAY 6, 2017. BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MOUNT VERNON, TEXAS: An election is hereby ordered on Saturday May 6, 2017 for the purpose of electing three Alderpersons for two year terms.
