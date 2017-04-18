Multi-class reunion set
The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1975, 1976 and 1977 are planning a joint class reunion for 6 p.m., Saturday, April 29. The reunion will be at The Loft, located above the recently renovated M. L. Edwards building on the square in Mount Vernon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Quanah
|Sat
|City services
|1
|David Dockery
|Sat
|Concerned
|2
|4/20
|Apr 20
|anonymous
|1
|Deana Ford AKA Deana Hamm (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|King B
|9
|Dr. at Chillicothe
|Apr 16
|Nancy
|2
|Puha Fambrough
|Apr 14
|Class of 91
|3
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|Queen B
|24
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC