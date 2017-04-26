Mt. Vernon plans dance marathon to be...

Mt. Vernon plans dance marathon to benefit hospital

Apr 26, 2017 Read more: Daily Reporter

Mt. Vernon High School students hope to raise $10,000 to benefit children staying at Riley Hospital for Children, and they need the community's help. National Honor Society students are planning the final details and pulling in whatever donations they can ahead of their dance marathon planned for Friday.

