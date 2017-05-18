Conservation cropping systems, crop r...

Conservation cropping systems, crop rotation focus of Rolling Plains study

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists Curtis Adams, cropping systems agronomist, and Paul DeLaune, environmental soil scientist, both with AgriLife Research in Vernon, are working jointly to research where conservation practices can be incorporated into crop production. They are helping producers look at the big picture, instead of just crop to crop Conservation practices in the Texas Rolling Plains are expanding as research demonstrates the advantages they offer in a time producers are seeking solutions to issues they face in making their farming operations viable and profitable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Dockery May 14 Funny 3
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16) May 13 Ricky Harper 29
Quanah High School Athletics May 11 PuhaPride 1
Puha Fambrough May 4 JustMe2 4
Need info about Freddie Morton May 2 Just Passing Thru 7
City of Quanah Apr 30 Same old thing 2
4/20 Apr 25 yyy 3
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC