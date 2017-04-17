Austin City Limits Hall of Fame reveals 3 new legendary inductees
It's only a few years old, but the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame already includes a long list of music greats who have had a lasting impact on one of the nation's most celebrated music TV shows - and on entertainment in general. The next class of inductees includes rock 'n' roll legend Roy Orbison; acclaimed singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash; and New Orleans' "First Family of Fun," The Neville Brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. at Chillicothe
|Sun
|Nancy
|2
|Puha Fambrough
|Apr 14
|Class of 91
|3
|Deana Ford AKA Deana Hamm (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Indian
|8
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|Queen B
|24
|Allsups Burritos (Jul '10)
|Apr 9
|El Chingon
|21
|vergil rushing (Apr '15)
|Mar 30
|JohnQ
|10
|Vernon Poice do your D*mn jobs (Jun '13)
|Mar 30
|Could careless
|12
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC