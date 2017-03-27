Paul Sharr stepped down after 1 seaso...

Paul Sharr stepped down after 1 season as head coach at WFHS / Source: KAUZ

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Wichita Falls High School head coach Paul Sharr and Vernon coach Mark Bateman both stepped down from their positions Tuesday. Sharr resigned after one season, leading the Coyotes to a 1-9 record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vergil rushing (Apr '15) 8 hr LeaveGrannyAlone 9
are there any preppers in this area???? (Jun '15) 8 hr NSA 7
David Dockery Mar 22 Cheating Again 1
Stolen Geriatric Yorkie Mar 21 Hurt 1
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16) Mar 18 Toni Norman 22
what I really think (Apr '16) Mar 12 thrifty 15
junk yard (May '11) Mar 12 Jem Moore 6
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wilbarger County was issued at March 29 at 2:07AM CDT

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC