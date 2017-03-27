Paul Sharr stepped down after 1 season as head coach at WFHS / Source: KAUZ
Wichita Falls High School head coach Paul Sharr and Vernon coach Mark Bateman both stepped down from their positions Tuesday. Sharr resigned after one season, leading the Coyotes to a 1-9 record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vergil rushing (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|LeaveGrannyAlone
|9
|are there any preppers in this area???? (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|NSA
|7
|David Dockery
|Mar 22
|Cheating Again
|1
|Stolen Geriatric Yorkie
|Mar 21
|Hurt
|1
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16)
|Mar 18
|Toni Norman
|22
|what I really think (Apr '16)
|Mar 12
|thrifty
|15
|junk yard (May '11)
|Mar 12
|Jem Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC