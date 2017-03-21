Marquardt earns academic recognition

Marquardt earns academic recognition

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Alexa Marquardt of Mount Vernon was among the 580 students to be named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of Texas at Tyler for the 2016 fall semester, President Michael Tidwell announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stolen Geriatric Yorkie 23 hr Hurt 1
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy (Sep '16) Mar 18 Toni Norman 22
what I really think (Apr '16) Mar 12 thrifty 15
are there any preppers in this area???? (Jun '15) Mar 12 Lol 6
junk yard (May '11) Mar 12 Jem Moore 6
mandy woods is tight with a black girl. who is she Mar 11 hepsag 1
vergil rushing (Apr '15) Mar 10 Jose 8
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC