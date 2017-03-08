Junior livestock show held - 8:00 am updated:
Kaisen Walker won grand champion wether goat and grand champion wether sheep as well as senior showmanship in both the sheep and the goat categories. The Tillman County Junior Livestock show was Feb. 27-28 at the Tillman County Fair Grounds.
