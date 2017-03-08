Junior livestock show held - 8:00 am ...

Junior livestock show held - 8:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Kaisen Walker won grand champion wether goat and grand champion wether sheep as well as senior showmanship in both the sheep and the goat categories. The Tillman County Junior Livestock show was Feb. 27-28 at the Tillman County Fair Grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quanah Clinic Feb 25 Patient patient 2
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy Feb 18 Judged 17
School Board Meeting Feb 16 Libmomma 3
High School Feb 16 TXMomma 4
Quanah High school Feb 15 I seen it 1
Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10) Feb 12 RUaQPucci 31
News Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor Marijuana ... Feb '17 Meth next 2
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC