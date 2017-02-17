Vernon man killed in Sunday morning a...

Vernon man killed in Sunday morning accident

Kale Dewayne Akers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup on FM 924 near Chillicothe around 2 a.m. on Sunday when it left the road and hit a cement culvert sending the truck rolling, and ejecting Akers.

