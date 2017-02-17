Vernon man killed in Sunday morning accident
Kale Dewayne Akers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup on FM 924 near Chillicothe around 2 a.m. on Sunday when it left the road and hit a cement culvert sending the truck rolling, and ejecting Akers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy
|Sat
|Judged
|17
|School Board Meeting
|Feb 16
|Libmomma
|3
|High School
|Feb 16
|TXMomma
|4
|Quanah High school
|Feb 15
|I seen it
|1
|Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 12
|RUaQPucci
|31
|Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor Marijuana ...
|Feb 4
|Meth next
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC