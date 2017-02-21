Union Missionary Baptist Church in Texas draws attention
For more than 100 years the Union Missionary Baptist Church has stood proudly at its 520 Houston St. location, having sustained fires both literal and figurative throughout the tumultuous Reconstruction period following the Civil War. The Marshall News Messenger reports that today, representatives from the Collins Academy, the Texas Historical Commission and several volunteers have begun to chip away at the church's century of history, hoping to discover more about those who built it.
