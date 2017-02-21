Twelve file for school board seats

Twelve file for school board seats

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

It's time to dust off your voter registration card and gather your Big Chief tablet and No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr InPhartx 1,129
Quanah Clinic Thu jojo 1
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy Feb 18 Judged 17
School Board Meeting Feb 16 Libmomma 3
High School Feb 16 TXMomma 4
Quanah High school Feb 15 I seen it 1
Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10) Feb 12 RUaQPucci 31
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,573 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC