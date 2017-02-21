Public Notice - Order of Election Franklin County Water District - 2/23/2017
An election is hereby ordered to be held on Saturday, May 6, 20 I 7 for the purpose of electing Directors for Place One and Place Two to serve until the first Saturday in May 2021 and a Director for Place Four to serve until the first Saturday in May 2019 and thereafter until their successors have been declared elected and qualified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy
|Feb 18
|Judged
|17
|School Board Meeting
|Feb 16
|Libmomma
|3
|High School
|Feb 16
|TXMomma
|4
|Quanah High school
|Feb 15
|I seen it
|1
|Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 12
|RUaQPucci
|31
|Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor Marijuana ...
|Feb 4
|Meth next
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC