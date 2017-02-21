Public Notice - Order of Election Fra...

Public Notice - Order of Election Franklin County Water District - 2/23/2017

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

An election is hereby ordered to be held on Saturday, May 6, 20 I 7 for the purpose of electing Directors for Place One and Place Two to serve until the first Saturday in May 2021 and a Director for Place Four to serve until the first Saturday in May 2019 and thereafter until their successors have been declared elected and qualified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy Feb 18 Judged 17
School Board Meeting Feb 16 Libmomma 3
High School Feb 16 TXMomma 4
Quanah High school Feb 15 I seen it 1
Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10) Feb 12 RUaQPucci 31
News Three Quanah Men Arrested for Indoor Marijuana ... Feb 4 Meth next 2
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Wilbarger County was issued at February 22 at 2:49PM CST

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC