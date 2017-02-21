Wellness Center opens in Vernon
Catherine Stone had always been rock solid when it's come to setting and achieving goals. She has both a gift and a passion for helping people of all ages, shapes and sizes become healthier, and now her vision of a unique type of wellness studio has come to fruition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quanah Clinic
|15 hr
|jojo
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy
|Feb 18
|Judged
|17
|School Board Meeting
|Feb 16
|Libmomma
|3
|High School
|Feb 16
|TXMomma
|4
|Quanah High school
|Feb 15
|I seen it
|1
|Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 12
|RUaQPucci
|31
Find what you want!
Search Vernon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC