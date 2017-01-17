Vernon sets elections, hires rec director
Up for grabs are two council seats and the mayoral seat, all of which are two-year terms. Qualifying will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, January 30, and close at 4 p.m. Friday, February 3. Candidates will be confirmed at a special council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, February 6. Registration forms are available at Vernon City Hall and at the Supervisor of Elections Office in Chipley.
