Public Notice - Citation by Publicati...

Public Notice - Citation by Publication - 1/12/2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

THE STATE OF TEXAS: Cause No. 12146 IN THE 62ND DISTRICT COURT OF FRANKLIN COUNTY, TEXAS MARTHA JO KUHL, Plaintiff vs. The Heirs of BENJAMIN THOMAS MILLER, Deceased, RUBY MILLER LAMB, CLYDE MILLER, GRADY MILLER and VERNELL BARTLEY And their Unknown Heirs, Defendants TO: The Heirs of BENJAMIN THOMAS MILLER, Deceased, RUBY MILLER LAMB, CLYDE MILLER, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Willie Granville 1,016
Freddie Morton Jan 6 Quanah 2
Clean up the streets of Quanah get the junkers ... (Apr '10) Jan 6 Driver 29
Pretty Boy Taylor? (Sep '14) Jan 4 Kell 11
Gary McIntyre AKA Butchy Dec 30 Gary 14
Los Milagros? (Sep '08) Dec 28 Truthbetold 35
what I really think (Apr '16) Dec 22 TyrannySpartacusa... 14
See all Vernon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernon Forum Now

Vernon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Vernon, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,481 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC