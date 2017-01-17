BestBets
Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council presents "Adam Trent: The Next Generation of Magic" at 7:30 p.m. today at the Perot Theatre. Tickets are $46, $38 and $26 with half-price student discounts.
