Vernon native rolls out pet food documentary

Tuesday Dec 20

Anyone who's ever wondered what's really in their pet's food can now get answers in a brand new documentary film. “Pet Fooled” is a 71-minute film investigating the business behind commercial pet food production, exposing a poorly regulated industry driven more by profits and less by the wellbeing of animals.

