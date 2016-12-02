Broadening their horizons: School district to launch international exchange program
Mt. Vernon School Corp. recently announced plans to launch a comprehensive international exchange program, in which students from Anshan, China, and Maioli County, Taiwan, will be invited to attend Mt. Vernon Schools.
