Broadening their horizons: School district to launch international exchange program

Friday Dec 2

Mt. Vernon School Corp. recently announced plans to launch a comprehensive international exchange program, in which students from Anshan, China, and Maioli County, Taiwan, will be invited to attend Mt. Vernon Schools.

