Vernon man dies after being hit by a train

Wednesday Nov 30

A Vernon man was killed when his vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train east of Vernon around 12:00 PM on November 30th. Hector Manuel Aleman, 58 was crossing rail road tracks on CR 111 8 miles east of Vernon, when his Suburban was struck on the passenger side causing it to roll one time.

