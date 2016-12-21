Vernon man dies after being hit by a train
A Vernon man was killed when his vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train east of Vernon around 12:00 PM on November 30th. Hector Manuel Aleman, 58 was crossing rail road tracks on CR 111 8 miles east of Vernon, when his Suburban was struck on the passenger side causing it to roll one time.
