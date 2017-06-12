Wildfires in north and east Utah continue to grow, but no structures threatened
A fire near the Box Elder County town of Willard continued to grow Saturday, but was no longer threatening homes, officials said. Courtesy Box Elder County A fire near the Box Elder County town of Willard continued to grow Saturday, but was no longer threatening homes, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC