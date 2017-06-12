Utah braces for high winds as wildfires spark across state
The National Weather Service on Sunday warned of critical fire weather conditions in the northeast and southwest portions of the state as strong winds with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour are expected. The U.S. Forest Service reported that the fire near Vernal in northeast Utah was now 30 percent contained.
