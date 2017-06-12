Police: Drugs, alcohol, argument prec...

Police: Drugs, alcohol, argument preceded double shooting in Uintah County

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Deseret News

Police have identified a man suspected of shooting two people during an argument Thursday, saying drugs and alcohol contributed to the altercation. Jayson John Dean, 21, who police say recently moved to Vernal from California, remains in custody for investigation of two counts of attempted murder, according to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office.

