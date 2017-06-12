Police: Drugs, alcohol, argument preceded double shooting in Uintah County
Police have identified a man suspected of shooting two people during an argument Thursday, saying drugs and alcohol contributed to the altercation. Jayson John Dean, 21, who police say recently moved to Vernal from California, remains in custody for investigation of two counts of attempted murder, according to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office.
