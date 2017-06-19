Jail nurse charged with illegally handing out prescription medication
A nurse at the Uintah County Jail is accused of personally stockpiling the unused drugs of inmates and handing out prescription medication to at least two inmates without authorization. Helen Marie Bemis, 57, was charged Tuesday in 8th District Court with two counts of violation of the pharmacy practice act, a class A misdemeanor.
