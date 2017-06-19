Firefighters continue to work on containing wildfires throughout the state
Several wildfires have been burning throughout Utah since Friday, with no significant changes to the condition of the fires seen since Saturday night . In Uintah County, a fire northwest of Vernal that has burned almost 900 acres since Friday afternoon was 30 percent contained as of Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC