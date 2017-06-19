Firefighters continue to work on cont...

Firefighters continue to work on containing wildfires throughout the state

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: KSL-TV

Several wildfires have been burning throughout Utah since Friday, with no significant changes to the condition of the fires seen since Saturday night . In Uintah County, a fire northwest of Vernal that has burned almost 900 acres since Friday afternoon was 30 percent contained as of Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vernal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100 proof (Dec '13) Apr '17 anonymous 53
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr '17 No Surprise 28,908
Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09) Jan '17 Local 2
I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09) Jan '17 Local 4
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12) Sep '15 yrdy 3
Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15) Aug '15 Anonymous 1
See all Vernal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vernal Forum Now

Vernal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vernal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Vernal, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC