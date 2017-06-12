2 men in critical condition after Vernal shooting

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Vernal Thursday morning, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ed Spann. Police responded to reports of shots fired near 660 S. 2500 West around 6:30 a.m. Before they arrived, one wounded man was picked up by a "concerned citizen" just down the street from where the shooting happened and taken to Ashley Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.