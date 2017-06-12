US 191 closed north of Vernal after road damaged by flooding
The Utah Department of Transportation closed both lanes of U.S. 191 to Flaming Gorge Saturday evening after water spilled over the roadway from a failed culvert. The highway was closed about 8 miles north of Vernal after water backed up and spilled over a culvert, flooding the road, said John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Vernal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 proof (Dec '13)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|No Surprise
|28,908
|Do you think Jensen, UT is boring? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|2
|I'm Marquita Jensen and I'm looking to for some... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Local
|4
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Undersheriff surprised Uintah County Jail escap... (Sep '12)
|Sep '15
|yrdy
|3
|Vernal fun??? ;) (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vernal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC