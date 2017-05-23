Florida man charged with seeking sex ...

Florida man charged with seeking sex from parents' children

A Florida man was charged Tuesday with offering to pay adults to have sex with their juvenile children for a weekend. Richard Terry, 53, was charged Tuesday in 8th District Court with two counts of criminal conspiracy, a first-degree felony.

