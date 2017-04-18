Judge grants new trial venue for 3 men charged in gang rape of 9-year-old Vernal girl

A judge has agreed to have the case of three men accused of raping a 9-year-old girl together be heard in a different county to ensure an impartial jury can be found. In a ruling last month, 8th District Judge Clark McClellan granted a motion from defense attorneys asking that the trial be moved in light of extensive and impassioned public outcry against the three men in the case, as well as the small population in Uintah County.

